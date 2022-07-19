The Daily Dose, July 19, 2022

# Art of giving: During the pandemic, people “opened up their wallets” and supported causes, significantly more than non-Covid times, says Varun Sheth, Co-founder and Chief Executive of crowd-funding platform Ketto.org. And this, he adds, was despite people not having a job or having a reduced salary.

Ketto eyes youth to make art of “giving” a regular habit

# Inflationary concerns: Retail businesses across India reported a growth of 13 per cent in sales as compared to pre-pandemic levels but inflationary headwinds remain a key concern ahead of the festival season, according to the latest survey of the Retailers Association of India.

Retailers clock 13% growth in June over pre-pandemic levels; inflation a concern: RAI

# Covid spurs jobless rate among graduates: India is currently staring at a massive unemployment rate of 7.3 per cent, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) this month. However, a look at the disaggregated unemployment data tells us that India may have another serious problem — unemployment among the educated.

Educated, but no work: Covid spurs jobless rate among graduates

# Housing, affordable? : As the economy has been steadily bouncing back even amidst intermittent peaks of milder variants of Covid, housing sales, one of the barometers of the economy, rose 60 per cent annually across major Indian cities during January-June 2022, according to a report.

Has the pandemic made housing affordable?

# With land acquisition being a pain area, the ambitious Bharatmala Project is expected to be completed in FY28 after a six-year delay, only if the current pace of execution is maintained, a report said.Problems in land acquisition, a significant rise in land acquisition cost, and the pandemic are cited as reasons for the inordinate delay.

Bharatmala Project cost doubles; only 23% project completed: Report