The daily dose: July 21, 2021

# Could India be inching towards herd immunity? With a national sero-survey indicating that over 60 percent have antibodies, it could seem so. But with 40 crore still vulnerable, “we are not there yet”, says an ICMR expert.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/67-of-people-have-covid-antibodies/article35432500.ece?homepage=true

# What clinched the ICMR deal for Bharat Biotech to make a home-spun vaccine? The Government lets us in on the details in a reply in Parliament.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/bsl-3-facility-offer-of-reasonable-price-got-bharat-bio-the-mandate-to-develop-covaxin/article35433039.ece

# Kerala has seen much criticism from several quarters, including the SC, on its Covid relaxations. Their weekend lockdown will continue, for now.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/kerala-decides-not-to-lift-weekend-lockdown/article35432162.ece

# India has about 75 lakh vaccines, still waiting to come into the country.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/india-has-been-offered-75-million-doses-of-moderna-vaccine/article35420677.ece

# The Maharashtra government has informed the Bombay High Court that door-to-door vaccination against Covid-19 would start for bedridden people at their homes from August.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/home-vaccination-to-start-in-mumbai-from-aug-1/article35432049.ece

# As the country’s Covid management was discussed in Parliament, the Centre defended its position. But it was their statement on no deaths linked to oxygen shortages, that came in for much criticism.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/centre-defends-its-covid-management/article35431989.ece