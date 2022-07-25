The Daily Dose: July 25, 2022

# Green memorial: A park comes up for those who have lost loved ones to Covid-19. This is possibly a first of its kind initiative in the country.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/memorial-park-in-remembrance-of-those-who-succumbed-tocovid-19/article65675663.ece

# New variant: The country is in a “strong position” on Covid-19 in view of the high vaccine coverage, though the present surge in cases in some States indicate that the virus is still around, an expert has said.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/booster-doses-covid-appropriate-behaviour-key-to-check-virus-spread/article65677403.ece

# Bounce back: ICRA assessed that microloan securitisation, which was the worst hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic, doubled to ₹14,540 crore in FY22, albeit on a lower base.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/securitisation-of-loans-given-by-mfissees-healthy-bounce-back-icra/article65680801.ece

# Lab stocks: A look at Dr Lal’s stock, through Covid-19 and beyond.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/stock-fundamental-analysis-india/why-this-is-the-right-time-to-sell-dr-lal-pathlabs-stock/article65671979.ece