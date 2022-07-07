The Daily Dose: July 7, 2022

# Omicron off-spring on the radar: While the BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant continues to be a dominant variant causing breakthrough infections, India has two found two more sub-lineages — BA.3 and BA.4 . However, they have not yet caused any significant spike in infections as is evident from the data reviewed by Insacog, a senior Union Health Ministry Official told BusinessLine. Meanwhile, India has reduced the gap between dose 2 and precautionary dose to 6 months

# Daily tally: India logged 18,930 new coronavirus infections taking the Covid-19 tally to 4,35,66,739, while the active cases increased to 1,19,457, according to the health ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 5,25,305 with 35 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

# “The great reshuffle”: Attrition is the biggest worry for the IT sector, and to tide over this, about 40 per cent of the workforce has been hired by the leading firms in the last 12 months. This rapid hiring has been dubbed ‘the great reshuffle’, says global research firm ISG. Covid-19 accelerated companies’ automation programmes worldwide, driving the hunt for tech talents.

# International addition: Bahrain will be the first post-Covid international addition to the 6E network.

# “Party time” for consumers of edible oil: In what could turn out to be a party time for consumers, edible oil prices crashed further on Tuesday with crude palm oil (CPO) plunging to nearly a year-low and soyabean oil (SBO) slipping to over a two-year low. Edible oil prices had surged since the Covid pandemic broke out as oil palm plantations faced labour shortages, while dry weather affected soyabean production in South America.

# Flying at pre-pandemic levels: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia says, the country has almost reached pre-pandemic levels for domestic and international civil aviation.

# Labour & employment: The unemployment situation has been alarming even before the huge dislocation unleashed by the unplanned lockdowns imposed in 2020-21 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Much before the pandemic, the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) reported a 6.1 per cent unemployment rate in 2017-18, the worst in over four decades, says the article.

# Rise in hunger: The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2022 report, issued on Wednesday by UN agencies Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), UNICEF, World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), said that the number of people affected by hunger globally rose to as many as 828 million in 2021, an increase of about 46 million since 2020 and 150 million since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

