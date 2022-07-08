The Daily Dose: July 8, 2022 

# 70 per cent vaccination: Only 58 countries have reached the 70 per cent Covid vaccination target for June 2022, as the problem now shifts from supply to demand and distribution. And this, even as the same access-related battles remain on the tests and therapeutics front, said the World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

# Salaries revised: Days after its flight operations took a hit following a mass leave by its cabin crew, and concerned over growing discontent over continued salary cuts, IndiGo — the country’s largest airlines — has raised pilot salaries by “another 8 per cent”; and also reinstated their overtime allowance to pre-Covid levels.

# Support recovery: The Finance Minister urged the Sponsor Banks to formulate a clear roadmap in a time-bound manner to further strengthen the RRBs and support the post pandemic economic recovery.

# Urban travel fall?: The pandemic period witnessed a sharp decline in mobility due to successive lockdowns and other restrictions. Studies have reported that the use of public transport fell 90 per cent globally as of May 2020, compared to pre-pandemic times. With vaccination drive across the world, progress is being made in combating Covid-19.

# Tech talent hunt: Covid-19 accelerated companies’ automation programmes worldwide, thereby driving the hunt for tech talents.

