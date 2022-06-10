hamburger

National

The Daily Dose: June 10, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on: Jun 10, 2022
BMC workers clean a Jumbo Covid 19 Centre setup at Malad, as cases are on the rise, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI)

BMC workers clean a Jumbo Covid 19 Centre setup at Malad, as cases are on the rise, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI)

Here is a curation of top Covid-related news of the day

# Covid vaccine for animals: Hisar-based National Research Centre on Equines under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed the country’s first Covid vaccine — Ancovax — safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice and rabbits.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/icar-develops-indias-first-covid-vaccine-for-animals/article65511752.ece

# Daily tally: India reported 7,584 new cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covid-19-vaccination-india-has-administered-over-19476-crore-total-doses-so-far/article65513394.ece

# Corbevax’s pitch for an EUL: Biological E is awaiting a communication from the World Health Organization, which will kickstart the next round of approval process to get an emergency use listing (EUL) for Corbevax.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/corbevax-biological-e-in-crucial-stage-for-whos-eul/article65511543.ece

# Covid tests waning: Large diagnostic brands, where revenue from Covid-tests stood at almost 15-20 per cent, will see a dip to just 3-5 per cent this year.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/srl-diagnostics-to-set-up-central-reference-lab-in-chennai/article65510713.ece

# Dietary supplements and Covid: There have been 900 new start-ups in the dietary supplements space since Covid-19, says ACG Managing Director Karan Singh, explaining the phenomenal interest in nutraceuticals, the regulatory framework in which they operate, and the role of their capsules in this growth.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/multimedia/audio/how-the-humble-capsule-is-helping-personalised-nutrition/article65506610.ece

Published on June 10, 2022
Covid-19
coronavirus
vaccines and immunisation
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you