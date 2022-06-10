The Daily Dose: June 10, 2022

# Covid vaccine for animals: Hisar-based National Research Centre on Equines under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed the country’s first Covid vaccine — Ancovax — safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice and rabbits.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/icar-develops-indias-first-covid-vaccine-for-animals/article65511752.ece

# Daily tally: India reported 7,584 new cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covid-19-vaccination-india-has-administered-over-19476-crore-total-doses-so-far/article65513394.ece

# Corbevax’s pitch for an EUL: Biological E is awaiting a communication from the World Health Organization, which will kickstart the next round of approval process to get an emergency use listing (EUL) for Corbevax.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/corbevax-biological-e-in-crucial-stage-for-whos-eul/article65511543.ece

# Covid tests waning: Large diagnostic brands, where revenue from Covid-tests stood at almost 15-20 per cent, will see a dip to just 3-5 per cent this year.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/srl-diagnostics-to-set-up-central-reference-lab-in-chennai/article65510713.ece

# Dietary supplements and Covid: There have been 900 new start-ups in the dietary supplements space since Covid-19, says ACG Managing Director Karan Singh, explaining the phenomenal interest in nutraceuticals, the regulatory framework in which they operate, and the role of their capsules in this growth.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/multimedia/audio/how-the-humble-capsule-is-helping-personalised-nutrition/article65506610.ece