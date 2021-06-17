National

The daily dose: June 17, 2021

P.T. Jyothi Dutta | Updated on June 17, 2021

#Was the Government right in increasing the gap between two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and was it backed by scientific reasoning? Well, here’s what the Government says:

‘Extending gap between Covishield doses was based on scientific reason’

# Bharat Biotech and the Government have clarified on the cow-serum related row that was whipped up by a tweet on Covaxin.

Covaxin is ‘highly purified’, says Bharat Biotech

#Third wave preparations:

Delhi government to train youth

 

Maharashtra gets medicine and equipment ready

 

# Jubilant ties-up with Ocugen to market Covaxin in N America and Canada.

# ICMR thinks lactating women are good to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

 

# The Centre tells Bombay HC – there’s been no discrimination in the allocation of black fungus drugs

 

# And finally, here’s how fake Oximeter apps are stealing your biometric data.

 

Published on June 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
pharmaceutical
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.