The Daily Dose: June 9, 2022

# Eye on hospitalisations: India reported over 5,000 Covid cases for the first time in over three months with Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka accounting for over 70 per cent of the fresh infections. But hospitalisations are low, say doctors watching the evolving situation.

# 30,000 daily deaths, since talks began: Nearly 30,000 people have died every day of Covid-19, since discussions were initiated at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to make vaccines and other Covid medication more accessible, say pro-health groups.

# Daily tally: Covid-19 cases in India are on the rise. The country recorded 7,240 new cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours.

# Deboarded if unmasked & unruly: Flyers refusing to follow Covid-19 protocols, which include not wearing masks, can be categorised as “unruly” and de-boarded before departure, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in an order issued on Wednesday.

# Testing at transit points: A steady surge in Covid cases has prompted authorities in Gujarat to ramp up testing and tracking of Covid cases. The State’s financial capital, Ahmedabad, has started testing travellers arriving in the city by rail or bus.

