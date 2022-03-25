The Daily Dose: March 25, 2022 

Here’s a list of top Covid-19 related news

#Dual screening: Bi-directional screening for COVID and TB along with door-to-door home visits by health workers has played a key role in a remarkable increase in notifications, claim Government representatives on World TB day.

#Daily tally: India’s new Covid-19 cases stand at 1,685 in the last 24 hours, and 83 deaths.

#IPL partner: For the second year, Neuberg is partnering with IPL as its diagnostics partner and has already started conducting COVID tests for IPL team members, support staff, and others associated with these teams.

#Soaring prices: Global prices have gained on fears of low supplies due to drought in growing areas in US. Besides, renewed demand, mainly from China, after the curbs for the Covid-19 was lifted has also contributed to the rise.

#GIF creator’s loss: Stephen Wilhite, the inventor of GIF or Graphics Interchange Format, died on March 14, 2022, due to Covid.