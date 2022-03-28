hamburger

The Daily Dose: March 28, 2022 

PT Jyothi Datta | Mumbai, March 28 | Updated on: Mar 28, 2022
Covid-19 vaccination numbers crossed 183.26 crore doses in India

We bring you some of the top stories related to Covid-19

# Arbitration on the cards: Even as Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals awaits a regulatory go-ahead on the country’s first mRNA Covid vaccine, its parent company, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, faces a trade-secret-linked lawsuit from US-based firm HDT Bio Corp.

# Crude oil & Covid outbreaks: Crude oil futures traded lower Monday morning on fears that Chinese demand may decline due to the lockdown in Shanghai following a fresh outbreak of Covid-19. Beijing clamps curbs in Shanghai, lockdown for 9 days.

# Daily tally: India recorded 1,660 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. This, even as the Covid-19 vaccination numbers crossed 183.26 crore doses.

# Shanghai lockdown: China began locking down most of its largest city of Shanghai as part of its strict Covid-19 strategy, amid questions over the policy’s economic toll on the country.

# Pandemic depression: One year into the Covid-19 pandemic, a study found that more than 1 in 5 US adults reported probable depression in both spring 2020 and spring 2021. It also stated that financial assets helped reduce the persistence of symptoms – but only to a point.

Published on March 28, 2022
Covid-19

