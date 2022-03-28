The Daily Dose: March 28, 2022 

# Arbitration on the cards: Even as Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals awaits a regulatory go-ahead on the country’s first mRNA Covid vaccine, its parent company, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, faces a trade-secret-linked lawsuit from US-based firm HDT Bio Corp.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/arbitration-on-the-cards-between-gennova-and-hdt-over-mrna-vaccine/article65265058.ece

# Crude oil & Covid outbreaks: Crude oil futures traded lower Monday morning on fears that Chinese demand may decline due to the lockdown in Shanghai following a fresh outbreak of Covid-19. Beijing clamps curbs in Shanghai, lockdown for 9 days.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/commodities/crude-oil-drops-on-fears-chinese-demand-may-be-hit-as-covid-19-resurfaces/article65266767.ece

# Daily tally: India recorded 1,660 new cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. This, even as the Covid-19 vaccination numbers crossed 183.26 crore doses.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/covid-19-vaccination-india-administers-over-18326-crore-total-doses-so-far/article65266709.ece

# Shanghai lockdown: China began locking down most of its largest city of Shanghai as part of its strict Covid-19 strategy, amid questions over the policy’s economic toll on the country.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/suring-infections-shanghai-locked-down-as-mass-covid-19-testing-begins/article65266657.ece

# Pandemic depression: One year into the Covid-19 pandemic, a study found that more than 1 in 5 US adults reported probable depression in both spring 2020 and spring 2021. It also stated that financial assets helped reduce the persistence of symptoms – but only to a point.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/variety/even-after-lockdowns-eased-pandemic-depression-persisted-across-social-classes-study/article65264386.ece