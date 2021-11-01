National

The daily dose: November 1, 2021

PT Jyothi Datta Mumbai | Updated on November 01, 2021

We curate for you the top stories related to Covid-19

#Post-Covid advice to younger self: The pandemic has been a wake up call for many Indians, shaping their behaviour towards personal finance - 56% respondents to a study said, they would like to advise their younger selves to start investing as early as possible in life, according to Scripbox.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/80-indians-admit-covid-19-has-been-a-wakeup-call-to-fix-their-financial-health-survey/article37278437.ece

# More of dose 2: India has given over 106.3 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. And of the 12,77,542 doses given in the last 24 hours, 5,65,474 were first doses and 7,12,068 were second.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/india-has-administered-over-1063-crore-total-vaccination-doses-so-far/article37278349.ece

#Covid claims dip: Covid-related health insurance claims have dropped, says insurers.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/surge-in-non-covid-health-cover-claims-average-ticket-size-icici-lombard-ceo/article37277894.ece

# Finally, a price? : Zydus Cadila has agreed to bring down the price of its Covid-19 vaccine to ₹265 a dose following persistent negotiations by the government but a final deal is yet to be reached, according to a source based report.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/zydus-cadila-to-reduce-its-covid-vaccine-price-to-265-a-dose-govts-final-decision-soon/article37266143.ece

#But that does not deter bookings: Hospitals are taking bookings for children’s vaccines, before the guidelines and stocks are rolled-out.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/rush-begins-as-those-below-18-make-a-beeline-for-pre-booking/article37273170.ece

#Committed to Covid support: G-20 heads of State said they were against premature withdrawal of support measures initiated by the various countries to boost the Covid-hit economy.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/g20-leaders-against-premature-withdrawal-of-support-measures-for-covid-hit-economy/article37278027.ece

(eom)

Published on November 01, 2021

coronavirus
Covid-19
