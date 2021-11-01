The daily dose: November 1, 2021

#Post-Covid advice to younger self: The pandemic has been a wake up call for many Indians, shaping their behaviour towards personal finance - 56% respondents to a study said, they would like to advise their younger selves to start investing as early as possible in life, according to Scripbox.

# More of dose 2: India has given over 106.3 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. And of the 12,77,542 doses given in the last 24 hours, 5,65,474 were first doses and 7,12,068 were second.

#Covid claims dip: Covid-related health insurance claims have dropped, says insurers.

# Finally, a price? : Zydus Cadila has agreed to bring down the price of its Covid-19 vaccine to ₹265 a dose following persistent negotiations by the government but a final deal is yet to be reached, according to a source based report.

#But that does not deter bookings: Hospitals are taking bookings for children’s vaccines, before the guidelines and stocks are rolled-out.

#Committed to Covid support: G-20 heads of State said they were against premature withdrawal of support measures initiated by the various countries to boost the Covid-hit economy.

