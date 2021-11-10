The daily dose: November 10, 2021

#Vaccination bill: The Centre’s spending on the Covid-19 vaccination programme is expected to touch ₹50,000 crore this fiscal year. The government had made a provision for ₹35,000 crore in the Budget. And for anything above the budgeted ₹35,000 crore, Parliament’s nod would be sought in the Winter Session, commencing from November 29.

Covid-19 vaccine bill likely to shoot up to ₹50,000 crore

# Not expiring: As many as 15.92 crore vaccine doses lying with 28 States and eight Unions Territories can be used up to May 2022 under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ programme, official sources told BusinessLine.

“There is no question of wasting a single Covid vaccine dose at this crucial time, when it is an essential public health commodity.”

‘Not wasting a single Covid vaccine shot; stocks with States can be used till May’

#Variant AY.4.2: A snapshot on the SARS-CoV-2 variant that’s now on the radar of health authorities, worldwide.

Explainer: What you need to know about Covid AY.4.2 variant

# More exports: India could resume deliveries of Covid-19 shots to global vaccine-sharing platform Covax in a few weeks for the first time since April, two health industry sources said, ending a suspension of supplies that has hurt poor countries.

India could ship vaccines to COVAX in a few weeks, say sources

#Mutual recognition: India has entered into agreements for mutual recognition of vaccination certificates with as many as 96 countries, including the US, Canada, the UK and several EU members for easing of travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

‘India enters into vaccine pacts with 96 countries’

# Vaccine dropped, anti-viral picked up: Aurobindo Pharma is looking at the export of oral antiviral drug for Covid treatment, molnupiravir, and is also bullish on its potential in the domestic market.

Aurobindo Pharma bullish on export of Covid drug molnupiravir, its potential in the domestic market

# French boosters: President Emmanuel Macron has appealed to people to get booster shots to fight the rising virus infections that are raising concerns across Europe. Anyone over 65 who was vaccinated more than six months ago will need to get a booster shot by mid-December for their “health pass” to remain valid, Macron said.

France steps up virus booster campaign as infections rise

# And visually, China overtakes India again in daily vaccination

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/data-stories/visually/