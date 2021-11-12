National

The daily dose: November 12, 2021

PT Jyoti Datta | Updated on November 12, 2021

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India   -  REUTERS

#Peer-reviewed and published: The safety and efficacy analysis data from the late stage trials of Bharat Biotech's Covid19 vaccine, Covaxin, has been peer reviewed and published in The Lancet.

Peer review of Covaxin's phase III data ‘confirms’ efficacy of Covaxin against Covid19: Bharat Biotech

#Needle-free, really?: BL explains how the three-dose vaccine ZyCoV-D is administered into the dermis (inner layer of the skin) - located between the epidermis and the hypodermis - using a needle-free applicator.

BL Explainer: ZyCov-D, the world’s first needle-free Covid-19 vaccine

#Expand vaccination: Covid vaccination centres at bus and railway stations, especially in large metros - primary entry points for a large number of people – will help expand the coverage of vaccines, the Health Minister has suggested.

‘Open inoculation centres at bus, railway stations’

#Sun poised to roll-out the anti-viral: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is getting set to bring out its version of molnupiravir, the anti-viral drug from Merck Sharpe Dohme and Ridgeback, used in Covid treatment. The DCGI is reviewing clinical data of molnupiravir for the treatment of Covid in adults in India, the company said.

Sun Pharma waiting for nod to launch molnupiravir

#Not in a rush: The government does not want want to rush into giving Covid-19 vaccine to children and any decision in this regard will be taken based on expert opinion, the Health Minister has said.

Don’t want to rush, need to tread with caution: Mandaviya on giving Covid vaccine to children

#Winter is coming: The contagious delta variant is driving up Covid-19 hospitalisations in the Mountain West and fuelling disruptive outbreaks in the North, a worrisome sign of what could be ahead this winter in the US.

Covid-19 hot spots offer sign of what could be ahead for US

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
