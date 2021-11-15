The daily dose: November 15, 2021

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
#Exports to resume: India will resume the export of Covid vaccines in January, a top Health Ministry source told BusinessLine. This is in line with the country’s commitment to supply 500 crore doses to countries under GAVI and WHO-led Covax alliance.
The government had, in April this year, decided to prioritise and focus on immunising its own population first.
‘India to resume vaccine export in Jan’
# Covid control: The Covid situation remains under control after the festival season, with daily positivity rate at 0.90 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 41 days.
Post-festival, Covid situation ‘under control’
#Mumbai’s century: Mumbai has achieved 100 per cent first dose Covid-19 vaccination coverage for its eligible adult population.
Covid-19 vaccination: Mumbai achieves 100% first dose vaccine coverage for all above 18 years
#WB reopens: Schools and colleges in West Bengal will reopen for offline classes on November 16, as per official notifications issued by the State government, days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement. The schools will reopen for students of classes 9 to 12, according to a notice issued by the School Education Department on Thursday evening.
Bengal schools, colleges to reopen on Nov 16, notification issued
# Egypt trials: Egypt’s national research body said Sunday that it will start clinical trials for a domestically made coronavirus vaccine.
Egypt announces clinical trials of its own Covid-19 vaccine
# Israel vaccinates kids: Israel has approved giving the Covid-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11.
Israel approves coronavirus vaccines for younger children
# Greece’s anti-vaxxers :Greece's premier film festival took an unexpected turn Sunday night when anti-vaxxers showed up outside the theater where the awards ceremony was about to begin and shouted obscenities at arriving moviegoers and festival personnel.
Greek anti-vaxxers insult masked film festival attendees
# Bridging trust: Finally, in this week’s Pulse, a look at some tremendous efforts on the ground.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...