The daily dose: November 15, 2021

#Exports to resume: India will resume the export of Covid vaccines in January, a top Health Ministry source told BusinessLine. This is in line with the country’s commitment to supply 500 crore doses to countries under GAVI and WHO-led Covax alliance.

The government had, in April this year, decided to prioritise and focus on immunising its own population first.

# Covid control: The Covid situation remains under control after the festival season, with daily positivity rate at 0.90 per cent, less than 2 per cent for the last 41 days.

#Mumbai’s century: Mumbai has achieved 100 per cent first dose Covid-19 vaccination coverage for its eligible adult population.

#WB reopens: Schools and colleges in West Bengal will reopen for offline classes on November 16, as per official notifications issued by the State government, days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made the announcement. The schools will reopen for students of classes 9 to 12, according to a notice issued by the School Education Department on Thursday evening.

# Egypt trials: Egypt’s national research body said Sunday that it will start clinical trials for a domestically made coronavirus vaccine.

# Israel vaccinates kids: Israel has approved giving the Covid-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11.

# Greece’s anti-vaxxers :Greece's premier film festival took an unexpected turn Sunday night when anti-vaxxers showed up outside the theater where the awards ceremony was about to begin and shouted obscenities at arriving moviegoers and festival personnel.

# Bridging trust: Finally, in this week’s Pulse, a look at some tremendous efforts on the ground.

