The daily dose: November 4, 2021

# “...there is always a ray of hope in darkness”: That is the message to take away on Diwali, from 67-year old Lata Kare from Baramati – the farm labourer who ran many marathons to pay for medical bills.... the protagonist of a film that won a National Award.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/diwali-in-covid-times-national-film-award-winner-farm-labourer-has-a-special-message/article37318596.ece

#Knocing at everydoor: Districts with less than 50 percent vaccination coverage will see influencers and religious leaders being roped in to step up Covid vaccination.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/you-will-have-to-do-your-best-to-achieve-target/article37327866.ece

# Focus on the second dose: Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that about 7 crore people or 73 per cent of the eligible population in Maharashtra have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while about 3 crore of the eligible population have received two doses of vaccine.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covid-19-7-crore-administered-first-dose-vaccine-3-crore-had-second-jab-in-maharashtra/article37322158.ece

# EUL granted: Finally, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has secured an emergency use listing from the WHO.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/who-panel-recommends-emergency-use-listing-status-for-covaxin/article37322347.ece

# Extended shelf-life: Staying with BB, Covaxin’s shelf-life has been increased to 12 months from the present nine months by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/cdsco-approves-extension-of-shelf-life-of-covaxin-to-12-months/article37326186.ece