The daily dose: October 14, 2021

# Covid vulnerabilities: Two articles today bring up vulnerabilities. One is a CCMD study that looks at ethnic vulnerabilities

‘Ethnic populations more vulnerable to Covid’

And the other, looks at Kerala’s sero-positivity study and what it means for the kids.

‘Low sero-positivity level makes Kerala’s children vulnerable’

# Maharashtra reinforces health infra: And here’s a snapshot: From 214 hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients in March 2020 to 6,488 hospitals in October 2021, Maharashtra augmented infrastructure to tackle Covid-19 and has added 1,26,404 oxygen beds during this period to the existing 2,829 oxygen beds.

Covid-19: How Maharashtra has augmented health infrastructure?

#Universal booster: Russia’s single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine could become a universal booster for different vaccines, said top officials, announcing the vaccine’s 70 per cent efficacy against the Delta variant of Covid.

Sputnik Light vaccine could become a universal Covid booster: RDIF chief

# High on festivities, low on vaccination: On the second day of Durga Puja festival, vaccination numbers dipped to a little more than 33 lakh from the previous day’s numbers of over 50 lakh. This is even as the Centre is within the striking distance of its 100 crore doses target, having already administered 96 crore doses.

As festivities peak, vaccination numbers dip to 33 lakh

#Wind-back on travel restrictions: India has withdrawn the retaliatory travel restrictions imposed on UK nationals travelling to the country following Britain’s decision to lift the 10-day quarantine requirement for fully-vaccinated passengers from India with effect from October 11.

Govt withdraws travel curbs on UK nationals arriving in India

# India, build back greener: As the Indian economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic that hit it hard, it is important for the country to focus on public investment, particularly in green sectors, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday.

Important for India to focus on green investment post-pandemic: IMF