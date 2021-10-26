The daily dose: October 26, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
# Data handed over, Covaxin up for review: On the eve of the World Health Organization’s technical advisory group meeting to consider an emergency approval for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, the Health Ministry and research organisations here said that data related to clinical trials and manufacturing have been submitted and that there was no issue with the manufacturing of the Covid vaccine.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/bharat-bio-submits-trial-data/article37166563.ece
#Another home-spun vaccine: India could well have another indigenously-made Covid-19 vaccine by end November – Corbevax, from Hyderabad-based Biological E.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/tp-others/tp-variety/article37170587.ece
# Digital benefits not equitable: Digital technologies are transforming life and health, a trend accelerated by Covid-19; however, its benefits are not reaching everyone equally, say experts.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/commercially-driven-digital-transformation-will-not-deliver-health-benefits-say-experts/article37166232.ece
# Vaccine stocks: More than 107.22 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. More than 12.75 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with States and UTs, it said.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/over-107-crore-covid-19-vaccine-doses-provided-to-states-uts-centre/article37157659.ece
# Signs of strain: Tumbling Covid-19 case counts have some schools around the US considering relaxing their mask rules, but deaths nationally have been ticking up over the past few weeks, some rural hospitals are showing signs of strain, and cold weather is setting in.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/covid-cases-falling-but-trouble-signs-arise-as-winter-looms/article37171649.ece
# Booster moratorium, notwithstanding: 36 countries administering booster doses of Covid vaccine.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/data-stories/data-focus/36-countries-administering-booster-doses-of-covid-vaccine/article37163328.ece
And this, despite doctors recommending otherwise.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/booster-dose-not-necessary-for-healthy-people-says-medical-expert/article37166496.ece
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...