The daily dose: October 26, 2021

# Data handed over, Covaxin up for review: On the eve of the World Health Organization’s technical advisory group meeting to consider an emergency approval for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, the Health Ministry and research organisations here said that data related to clinical trials and manufacturing have been submitted and that there was no issue with the manufacturing of the Covid vaccine.

#Another home-spun vaccine: India could well have another indigenously-made Covid-19 vaccine by end November – Corbevax, from Hyderabad-based Biological E.

# Digital benefits not equitable: Digital technologies are transforming life and health, a trend accelerated by Covid-19; however, its benefits are not reaching everyone equally, say experts.

# Vaccine stocks: More than 107.22 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. More than 12.75 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with States and UTs, it said.

# Signs of strain: Tumbling Covid-19 case counts have some schools around the US considering relaxing their mask rules, but deaths nationally have been ticking up over the past few weeks, some rural hospitals are showing signs of strain, and cold weather is setting in.

# Booster moratorium, notwithstanding: 36 countries administering booster doses of Covid vaccine.

And this, despite doctors recommending otherwise.

