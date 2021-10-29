National

The daily dose: October 29, 2021

Our Bureau October 29 | Updated on October 29, 2021

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre in Kolkata, Friday, Oct 22   -  PTI

Here is a compilation of daily Covid-19 stories

#Covaxin dialogues: WHO top-brass say they are in touch with Bharat Biotech and are hopeful of an expert recommendation to the WHO, next week.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/final-decision-next-week-from-expert-panel-reviewing-covaxin-who/article37218811.ece

#India remains hopeful: Meanwhile, the Centre said it was hopeful that Covaxin would get WHO approval soon as discussions were making progress, according to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covaxin-may-get-who-approval-soon-as-discussions-are-progressing-says-shringla/article37219877.ece

# US foray: Staying with Covaxin - Ocugen Inc, the US partner of Bharat Biotech has approached the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for phase 3 studies in the US.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/ocugen-seeks-usfda-nod-for-phase-3-trials-of-covaxin/article37206495.ece

#Kerala spike: While there are no explanations from Centre or State, Kerala is reporting a spike in numbers that is pushing up the national tally as well.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/tp-others/tp-variety/article37223648.ece

# Russia’s spike: Moscow city authorities have ordered most people to stay off work for at least 11 days to stem coronavirus infections, as new daily cases and deaths from Covid-19 in Russia surged to all-time highs.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/moscow-shuts-most-workplaces-as-infections-deaths-soar/article37225244.ece

Published on October 29, 2021

vaccines and immunisation
WHO
coronavirus
Covid-19
