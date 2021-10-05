The daily dose: October 5, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
# Drone drop: Ten people would receive their first dose and eight their second at a Primary Health Centre in a far-flung location in Manipur, where vaccines were dropped off by a drone, the Health Minister said, launching ICMR’s drone initiative.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/icmrs-drone-based-vaccine-delivery-model-in-n-e-takes-off/article36829213.ece
# Compensation cleared: The Supreme Court has said, no State should deny the ex-gratia compensation of ₹50,000, as recommended by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), to the kin of persons who died of Covid-19 on the sole ground that death certificate does not mention it as the cause of death.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/no-state-should-deny-50000-ex-gratia-to-kin-of-those-who-lost-lives-to-covid-19-sc/article36818262.ece
# “Party plot” garba, replaced by humble street-corner ones: Despite the low daily Covid case count, the Gujarat government is not taking chances, and has put strict restrictions on gatherings.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/no-navratri-waltz-for-gujarat-as-state-curbs-garbas/article36828655.ece?homepage=true
#Kerala’s diagnostic prices stay, for now: The Kerala High Court set aside the State government’s order reducing the price of RT-PCR tests from ₹1,700 to ₹500 in private diagnostic labs in the State.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/kerala-hc-sets-aside-slashing-of-rt-pcr-test-charges/article36828363.ece
# Go-ahead to the two dose vaccine trial: After getting an Emergency Use Authorization for its three-dose Covid-19 vaccine ZyCov-D, Cadila Healthcare Limited ( Zydus Cadila) has received a go-ahead for phase-III trials for its two-dose regimen.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/dcgi-approves-phase-3-trial-of-zydus-two-dose-vaccine/article36829607.ece
# Race for molnupiravir: Close to a dozen companies in India are in the race to make anti-viral drug molnupiravir, the oral drug from Merck, that recently showed promising results in reducing Covid-19 linked hospitalisations and halving deaths in those at risk.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/mercks-promising-results-fuel-expectations-for-indian-partners/article36829561.ece
# Schools reopen: After a year-and-a-half, physical classes in schools across Maharashtra resumed on Monday. https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/after-18-months-schools-reopen-across-maharashtra-for-physical-classes/article36816922.ece
# Also in Maharashtra: About 61 Villages in Ahmednagar will be shutdown for 10 days starting Monday. https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/tp-others/tp-variety/article36832631.ece
# Pandemic drop in aviation to lose $201 billion between 2020-22: The global aviation industry will lose $201 billion between 2020 and 2022 due to the Covid-19 crisis before returning to profitability in 2023.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/covid-19-crisis-global-aviation-industry-may-return-to-profitability-in-2023/article36833745.ece?homepage=true
# Australia no-go: International tourists won’t be welcomed back to Australia until next year, with the return of skilled migrants and students given higher priority, their Prime Minister said.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/world/australia-wont-welcome-international-tourists-until-2022/article36834018.ece
# Visually, September wanes: Intensity of Covid-19 wanes in September. https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/data-stories/visually/intensity-of-covid-19-wanes-in-september/article36829754.ece
