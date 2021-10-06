The daily dose: October 6, 2021

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
# Inching towards a decision: Suspense over Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin getting approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO) continues – a final decision will be taken next week by the global health agency.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/final-decision-on-eul-of-covaxin-next-week-who/article36847088.ece
# Orphaned by Covid: The Maharashtra government has deposited ₹15.3 crore in bank accounts of 306 children orphaned by Covid. The State government had promised to take care of children who had lost their parents to Covid by supporting them with the assistance of ₹5 lakh each – the Chief Minister tweeted.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/tp-others/tp-variety/article36850124.ece
# No third wave? : The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has told the Bombay High Court that it does not apprehend a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/mumbai-does-not-foresee-covid-third-wave-officials-tell-court/article36835071.ece
# More from Maharashtra: Even as the second Covid-19 wave seems to be receding, the State government was maintaining the health infrastructure to face the third wave, according to the CM.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/government-is-maintaining-health-infrastructure-to-tackle-third-wave-cm-thackeray/article36837074.ece
# Syringe-makers plea: India’s reputation as dependable producers will be in tatters, say syringe makers, on the Centre’s decision to restrict syringe exports. The move puts the domestic industry in an awkward situation, they said, as international health agencies will view them as being undependable.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/manufacturers-urge-govt-to-lift-export-restrictions-on-non-covid-syringes/article36846868.ece
# AZ approaches USFDA on monoclonal antibodies: AstraZeneca, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker that developed one of the first Covid-19 vaccines, has asked the US Food and Drug Administration to authorise the emergency use of an antibody treatment to prevent the disease.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/astrazeneca-asks-fda-to-authorise-covid-antibody-treatment/article36842004.ece
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular perception, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...