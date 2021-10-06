National

The daily dose: October 6, 2021

Our Bureau October 6 | Updated on October 06, 2021

Students undergo thermal screening after authorities allowed schools to conduct classes for students of 1st to 5th standard as part of easing of Covid-19 induced restrictions, in Gurugram, Tuesday   -  PTI

We curate some of the top Covid stories for you

# Inching towards a decision: Suspense over Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin getting approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO) continues – a final decision will be taken next week by the global health agency.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/final-decision-on-eul-of-covaxin-next-week-who/article36847088.ece

# Orphaned by Covid: The Maharashtra government has deposited ₹15.3 crore in bank accounts of 306 children orphaned by Covid. The State government had promised to take care of children who had lost their parents to Covid by supporting them with the assistance of ₹5 lakh each – the Chief Minister tweeted.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/todays-paper/tp-others/tp-variety/article36850124.ece

# No third wave? : The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has told the Bombay High Court that it does not apprehend a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/mumbai-does-not-foresee-covid-third-wave-officials-tell-court/article36835071.ece

# More from Maharashtra: Even as the second Covid-19 wave seems to be receding, the State government was maintaining the health infrastructure to face the third wave, according to the CM.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/government-is-maintaining-health-infrastructure-to-tackle-third-wave-cm-thackeray/article36837074.ece

# Syringe-makers plea: India’s reputation as dependable producers will be in tatters, say syringe makers, on the Centre’s decision to restrict syringe exports. The move puts the domestic industry in an awkward situation, they said, as international health agencies will view them as being undependable.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/manufacturers-urge-govt-to-lift-export-restrictions-on-non-covid-syringes/article36846868.ece

# AZ approaches USFDA on monoclonal antibodies: AstraZeneca, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker that developed one of the first Covid-19 vaccines, has asked the US Food and Drug Administration to authorise the emergency use of an antibody treatment to prevent the disease.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/astrazeneca-asks-fda-to-authorise-covid-antibody-treatment/article36842004.ece

Published on October 06, 2021

