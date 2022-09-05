The Daily Dose: September 05, 2022

#Equipped for disruptions: The Covid-19 pandemic has equipped the IT industry to handle a identical global disruptions, says VK Mathews, Founder and Executive Chairman of IBS Software, a leading provider of SaaS solutions to the travel, tourism, and logistics sectors globally.

#Festival hiring: With expectations of festival season demand to be back with a bang after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, temp staff hiring is also anticipated to see a spike.

#Vehical loans: The demand for vehicle loans has been witnessing robust increase tiding over negative growth last year, the report says. “There was a dip in demand last year due to various reasons and adverse economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as supply chain issues for auto companies. But, we have an upward trend now which is expected to continue,” a senior SBI official is quoted telling BusinessLine.

#Outstanding credit: The outstanding amount of gross bank credit by Indian airports has almost doubled over the past two years to ₹8,673 crore as of July 2022 compared with ₹4,970 crore at the same time in 2020, according to data put out by the Reserve Bank of India.

#Next China? India, believed by many to have the potential to become the next China, is finally making headway in the exports market as it broke into the top five suppliers of Christmas decorative items and t-shirts to the US.

Sea-borne shipments of festival goods and accessories to America touched $20 million last month, almost triple the value from the year-ago period, according to US customs data. In the process, India gained a clear lead over the Philippines as buyers diversify supply sources in the face of rising labour costs and disruptions from China’s strict Covid-zero policy, according to this report.

#Onam pitch: On the sentiment front, this year Onam—planned to be celebrated with full fervour after two years of Covid-19 restrictions—has been pretty rousing with brands coming up with innovative campaigns and products. Food, fashion, furniture brands have started early, and given the Malayalee’s love for football, brands like Vivo, which is the sponsor for FIFA’s World Cup 2022 in Qatar, have cleverly tied in the sport in its promotional Onam pitch.