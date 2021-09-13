The daily dose: September 13, 2021

# Health insurance warning: With Covid-19 triggering a spurt in demand, insurance industry experts estimate an average increase of 25-35 per cent on health insurance premiums this year against last year’s 10 per cent. For senior citizens, the jump is a staggering 100 per cent.

# Intra-state quarantine: The long festive weekend has seen States getting active on the Covid-19 front. Goa mandated a five-day quarantine for people, specially students and those coming for work purposes from Kerala, in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the southern State.

The ongoing statewide curfew has been extended up to September 20, with the ban continuing on several activities, including casinos.

# 20 lakh a day! In Tamil Nadu, about 28,36,776 people got vaccinated on Sunday, as part of the vaccination campaign across the State. Interestingly, the State had set a target of vaccinating 20 lakh people during the day, but crossed it by 4.30 pm. The previous highest was achieved on August 31, when the State administered vaccines to 5,75,648 persons.

# Staying with TN, the number of coronavirus cases in the State declined on Sunday to 1,608, from 1,639 on Saturday. The number of deaths registered was 22 and 1,55,807 samples were tested.

# 74 crore and counting: All adult people in Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Ladakh and Lakshadweep have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine as the cumulative jabs administered in the country crossed 74 crore on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 52 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Sunday.

