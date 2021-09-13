The daily dose: September 13, 2021

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
# Health insurance warning: With Covid-19 triggering a spurt in demand, insurance industry experts estimate an average increase of 25-35 per cent on health insurance premiums this year against last year’s 10 per cent. For senior citizens, the jump is a staggering 100 per cent.
‘Set up regulator for hospitals, revise GST’
# Intra-state quarantine: The long festive weekend has seen States getting active on the Covid-19 front. Goa mandated a five-day quarantine for people, specially students and those coming for work purposes from Kerala, in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the southern State.
The ongoing statewide curfew has been extended up to September 20, with the ban continuing on several activities, including casinos.
Covid-19: Goa makes 5-day quarantine mandatory for travellers from Kerala
# 20 lakh a day! In Tamil Nadu, about 28,36,776 people got vaccinated on Sunday, as part of the vaccination campaign across the State. Interestingly, the State had set a target of vaccinating 20 lakh people during the day, but crossed it by 4.30 pm. The previous highest was achieved on August 31, when the State administered vaccines to 5,75,648 persons.
In vax drive, TN administers over 28 lakh jabs
# Staying with TN, the number of coronavirus cases in the State declined on Sunday to 1,608, from 1,639 on Saturday. The number of deaths registered was 22 and 1,55,807 samples were tested.
Covid-19: New cases decline to 1,608 in Tamil Nadu
# 74 crore and counting: All adult people in Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Ladakh and Lakshadweep have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine as the cumulative jabs administered in the country crossed 74 crore on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said. Over 52 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Sunday.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...