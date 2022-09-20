hamburger

National

The Daily Dose: September 20, 2022

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on: Sep 20, 2022

Here’s a list of top Covid-19-related news of the day

#End of the pandemic in sight? Virologist Gagandeep Kang says a major Covid-19 outbreak is unlikely, unless three factors strike together.

Is the end of the pandemic finally in sight?

#Google chief on India commitment: Google CEO Sunder Pichai has held discussions with the Indian envoy in the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu about Google’s activities in India.

Google and its parent company, Alphabet have played an important role in the Covid-19 crisis last year. They put a lot of money in terms of supporting India, and they were a part of the global task force of American CEOs set up in this regard, the story points out.

Sundar Pichai meets Indian Envoy in the US, discusses Google's commitment to India

#States and capital expansions plans: Capital expenditure of the 10 largest States has increased nine per cent in the June quarter of this fiscal compared to last year.

States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have spent more on capex during the quarter. But the details were not comparable with the previous year, the story notes, since the country was battling with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Q1 FY22 and Maharashtra was among the worst hit.

Industrially advanced States lead capex spending in Q1 

#Cosmetics pin hope on festivals: Beauty and personal care companies are betting on the upcoming festival season with expectations of garnering strong double digit growth. This comes after two years marred by the pandemic where consumer mobility was hindered impacting the segment’s overall growth even as brands saw acceleration of online buying.

Cosmetics players pin hopes on strong growth this festival season

#Friendly neighbour: Without India we wouldn’t have lasted this long, says Sri Lankan High Commissioner, in the article. Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis with the government blaming the Covid pandemic, which badly affected Sri Lanka’s tourist trade, for battering its foreign exchange reserves. The country is expected to make a presentation to its international creditors this week giving details of plans for its debt restructuring and the multibillion-dollar IMF bailout.

Sri Lanka keen to upgrade FTA with India with focus on textiles, IT services: Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India
Published on September 20, 2022
