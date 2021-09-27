National

The daily dose: September 27, 2021

Jyothi Datta PT Mumbai | Updated on September 27, 2021

We curate some of the top stories of Covid-19 for you

# Vaccinations @86: India has administered over 86 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Uttar Pradesh tops the list in terms of the highest number of first doses administered, followed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/covid-19-vaccination-india-administers-over-86-crore-doses/article36689492.ece

# More than just Covaxin: The story behind the vaccine development and dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech industry.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/corporate-file/bharat-biotech-more-than-just-covaxin/article36684598.ece?homepage=true

# Licence to travel: The recent Indo-UK imbroglio has illustrated the inadequacy of a system that views a vaccine certificate or passport as an additional “licence to travel”, something that public health experts have been calling out for sometime now.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/vaccine-passports-and-certificates-should-not-become-licence-to-travel-say-experts/article36682177.ece

#Vaccination primes economy?: India’s economy showed signs it’s ready to accelerate, thanks to its services sector resuming expansion and manufacturing activity retaining growth momentum in August, says a report.

The monthly expansion in services and manufacturing activity coincided with relatively low new Covid-19 cases and a pick-up in the pace of vaccinations — more than 834 million doses have been administered so far in the nation of 1.3 billion people. That said, less than a fifth of the population is fully vaccinated and risks of a third wave of infections persist.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/brisk-covid-vaccination-rate-primes-indian-economy-for-acceleration/article36689426.ece

Published on September 27, 2021

