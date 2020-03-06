The punishment is ‘disproportionate’: Opposition on suspension of Congress MPs

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Opposition members in the Lok Sabha, on Friday, said that the decision to suspend seven Congress MPs for the remainder of the Budget Session for unruly behaviour should be reversed as the “punishment” was “disproportionate”.
Soon after the House reassembled at 12 noon after an adjournment, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that he did not even know the basis on which the seven MPs were suspended.
Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) and Supriya Sule (NCP) said the decision to suspend the seven members should be recalled as the “punishment” was “disproportionate”.
Lok Sabha had on Thursday passed a motion suspending the seven Congress members for the remaining period of the Budget Session for their “gross misconduct” and “utter disregard” for House rules after they snatched papers from the Speaker’s table.
Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were suspended on a motion moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.
