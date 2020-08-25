The Renal Project raises ₹2 crore from angel investors

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The Renal Project, a Mumbai-based chain of micro centre for dialysis, has raised ₹2.2 crore from a clutch of international angel investors. It had raised its first seed funds from early-stage venture capital firm 100X.VC in December 2019.
Founded in 2019 by Shashank Moddhia, who returned to India after a decade long stint in the US post his degree in biomedical engineering from Texas, The Renal Project has grown from its first centre in a northern suburb of Mumbai, to over 10 centres in Maharashtra.
The fresh funds will help the company expand in western India, with over 100 dialysis centres in the next three years. The target is to have over 1,000 centres across Tier-2 and -3 cities in the country over the next decade.
“Incubated by the NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission, The Renal Project was the result of a quest to address the rapidly growing crisis of unavailability of affordable dialysis in the country that claims millions of lives every year. Each micro-centre is a three-bed facility with a capacity to treat around 25 patients,” the company said in a statement.
The Renal Projects’ idea is to provide world-class dialysis sessions to patients at very affordable rates ranging anywhere between ₹1,100 and ₹1,400. The start-up expects each of its centre to breakeven within nine months of operations.
“Our study revealed that people travel up to 120 km every three days, giving up on their job, and risking infection to get their dialysis. India needed a model that can penetrate into the outskirts, the suburb, peripheries, and neighbourhoods of tier-1, -2, and -3 cities making dialysis proximately available. And that’s how this powerful concept of chain of dialysis micro-centres was born,” Moddhia said.
Moddhia further added that the need and demand for speciality dialysis centres has risen amidst Covid-19 crisis as patients with renal (kidney) problems are highly prone to infection and at present it is not safe for such patients to visit crowded hospitals.
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
The Charter doesn’t stem from any legal provision in the Income Tax Act
₹1117 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511301145 As the stock has breached the resistance of ₹1,100, go ...
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...