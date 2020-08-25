The Renal Project raises ₹2 crore from angel investors

The Renal Project, a Mumbai-based chain of micro centre for dialysis, has raised ₹2.2 crore from a clutch of international angel investors. It had raised its first seed funds from early-stage venture capital firm 100X.VC in December 2019.

Founded in 2019 by Shashank Moddhia, who returned to India after a decade long stint in the US post his degree in biomedical engineering from Texas, The Renal Project has grown from its first centre in a northern suburb of Mumbai, to over 10 centres in Maharashtra.

The fresh funds will help the company expand in western India, with over 100 dialysis centres in the next three years. The target is to have over 1,000 centres across Tier-2 and -3 cities in the country over the next decade.

“Incubated by the NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission, The Renal Project was the result of a quest to address the rapidly growing crisis of unavailability of affordable dialysis in the country that claims millions of lives every year. Each micro-centre is a three-bed facility with a capacity to treat around 25 patients,” the company said in a statement.

The Renal Projects’ idea is to provide world-class dialysis sessions to patients at very affordable rates ranging anywhere between ₹1,100 and ₹1,400. The start-up expects each of its centre to breakeven within nine months of operations.

“Our study revealed that people travel up to 120 km every three days, giving up on their job, and risking infection to get their dialysis. India needed a model that can penetrate into the outskirts, the suburb, peripheries, and neighbourhoods of tier-1, -2, and -3 cities making dialysis proximately available. And that’s how this powerful concept of chain of dialysis micro-centres was born,” Moddhia said.

Moddhia further added that the need and demand for speciality dialysis centres has risen amidst Covid-19 crisis as patients with renal (kidney) problems are highly prone to infection and at present it is not safe for such patients to visit crowded hospitals.