Total lockdown in Tamil Nadu will continue till May 3, says CM Palaniswami

It is status quo in Tamil Nadu. There will be no relaxation of curfew restrictions in the state-imposed to fight against Covid-19. The total lockdown will continue till May 3, Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami said. This is due to the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases in State.

The State government took this decision after consulting with the expert committee headed by Finance Secretary S Krishnan to identify various industries that can operate from April 20. On April 16, both the Centre and State governments issued detailed guidelines on partial relaxations of the lockdown to various sectors from April 20 even as the lockdown has been extended till May 3.

‘Need to intensify measures’

However, Palaniswami on Monday, said there is a need to intensify containment measures to check the spread of coronavirus. If the infection declines, necessary action will be taken as per recommendations of the committee.

On Sunday, the number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu spiked by 105, of which 50 people were in Chennai — the highest reported in the city so far. The total number of Covid-19 infected cases in the State reached 1,477.