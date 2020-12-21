The White Crow, a Reliance Brands store, opens its doors in Hyderabad

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
After a successful launch in Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, The White Crow (TWC), a Reliance Brands Ltd.’s multi-brand concept store, has opened its third store in the country at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.
The multi-brand store is spread across 10,600 sq. ft. on two levels, with 9,500 sq. ft. of retail space with 1,100 sq. ft. of cafe space. TWC Hyderabad offers a unique curation of brands such as Ermenegildo Zegna, Salvatore Ferragamo, Canali, Paul Smith, Brooks Brothers, Steve Madden, Armani Exchange, Coach, Kate Spade, Scotch & Soda, SuperDry, and many more.
The products are further divided under the fashion and lifestyle categories, including casual wear, formal wear, customisation section, fragrance library, handbags and shoes, collectibles, luggage and tableware. The space is complete with a stunning lounge area to encourage engagement and interaction amongst visitors, according to a statement.
Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) is part of Reliance Industries Ltd, that began operations in 2007 to develop the premium to luxury segment. RBL today operates 784 doors, split into 438 mono-brand stores and 346 shop-in-shops in India.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...