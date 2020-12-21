The White Crow, a Reliance Brands store, opens its doors in Hyderabad

After a successful launch in Ahmedabad and Chandigarh, The White Crow (TWC), a Reliance Brands Ltd.’s multi-brand concept store, has opened its third store in the country at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

The multi-brand store is spread across 10,600 sq. ft. on two levels, with 9,500 sq. ft. of retail space with 1,100 sq. ft. of cafe space. TWC Hyderabad offers a unique curation of brands such as Ermenegildo Zegna, Salvatore Ferragamo, Canali, Paul Smith, Brooks Brothers, Steve Madden, Armani Exchange, Coach, Kate Spade, Scotch & Soda, SuperDry, and many more.

The products are further divided under the fashion and lifestyle categories, including casual wear, formal wear, customisation section, fragrance library, handbags and shoes, collectibles, luggage and tableware. The space is complete with a stunning lounge area to encourage engagement and interaction amongst visitors, according to a statement.

Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) is part of Reliance Industries Ltd, that began operations in 2007 to develop the premium to luxury segment. RBL today operates 784 doors, split into 438 mono-brand stores and 346 shop-in-shops in India.