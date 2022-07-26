Third country participation in CPEC projects infringes on India’s sovereignty: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that the alleged participation of third countries in the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects infringes on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and is inherently “illegal, illegitimate, and unacceptable”.

“India firmly and consistently opposes projects in the so-called CPEC, which are in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement issued on Tuesday in response to reports that China and Pakistan had invited third countries to invest in the multi-billion dollar CPEC projects.

Bagchi said that the government had seen reports on encouraging the proposed participation of third countries in so-called CPEC projects.

“Any such actions by any party directly infringe on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity...Such activities are inherently illegal, illegitimate, and unacceptable, and will be treated accordingly by India,” he said.

CPEC project

The CPEC is a $62 billion flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of the Chinese government. India had earlier complained to China about the project as it runs through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The reports bring referred to by Bagchi are on Pakistan and China deciding to welcome interested third countries to join the CPEC on grounds that it was an open and inclusive platform for mutually beneficial cooperation.