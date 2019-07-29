Third orbit raising maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 successful

Third earth bound orbit raising maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Monday at 15:12 hours, as planned, using the onboard propulsion system for a duration of 989 seconds. The orbit achieved is 276 x 71792 km.

All spacecraft parameters are normal.

The fourth orbit raising maneuver is scheduled on August 2, between 1400 – 1500 hr, says an update by Indian Space Research Organisation.