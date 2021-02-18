Third Quad ministerial meeting to discuss regional, global issues

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will join his counterparts from the US, Japan and Australia on Thursday under the framework of Quad coalition to deliberate on ways to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the ministers will exchange views on regional and global issues especially practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.
It will be the third ministerial meeting of the foreign ministers of Quad member countries and the first after the Joe Biden administration took charge in Washington. It will be held in the virtual format.
The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China’s increasing military muscle flexing has become a major talking point among leading global powers. The US has been favouring making Quad a security architecture to check China’s growing assertiveness.
“The third India-Australia-Japan-USA ministerial meeting will be held on February 18 with participation of the respective foreign ministers,” the MEA said in a brief statement.
Also read: Biden administration sees Quad as fundamental foundation to build US policy on Indo-Pacific
It said the meeting will provide an opportunity to continue the useful exchange of views from their last meeting in Tokyo in October last.
“The ministers will exchange views on regional and global issues especially practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region,” it said.
“They will also discuss ongoing efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, addressing global climate change and other issues of mutual interest,” the MEA said.
In the midst of growing global concern over China’s expansionist behaviour, the foreign ministers of the Quad member nations met in Tokyo on October 6 and reaffirmed their collective vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.
The foreign minister of the four countries held their first meeting under the ‘Quad’ framework in New York in September 2019.
In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...