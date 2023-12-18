After Chennai, it is now time for the southern districts of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli to bear the brunt of incessant rain that pounded these two districts since Sunday afternoon.

It is said that some of the places have received precipitation equal to the average annual rainfall in a single day with Thoothukudi the worst affected.

#Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi recorded 946 mm in 24 hrs. This is more than their annual rainfall falling in a day. This was also the highest-ever rainfall recorded in plains in Tamil Nadu #PrayForSouthTn#SaveSouthTn#NellaiFloods#NellaiRains#ThoothukudiRainspic.twitter.com/KxiM7JVAu0 — Tenkasi Weatherman (@TenkasiWeather) December 18, 2023

Kayalpattinam, which is 9 km from the temple town of Tiruchendur was the worst affected with 932 mm of rainfall from Sunday 6 am to Monday 6 am while Tiruchendur received 679 mm of rainfall during that period, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Look at the intensity of the flow ! This is only the beginning .. It's going to huge ! Via @Mselvak44272998#SouthTNRainshttps://t.co/sW2HIOOmaepic.twitter.com/OrtaSBmpih — Dr. T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) December 17, 2023

All the major rivers in the two districts are overflowing and rail tracks between Tirunelveli and Tiruchndur have been cut off.

Cancellation of trains

The Southern Railway has announced the cancellation of trains from and to Tirunelveli as the Tirunelveli station is completely flooded. Some of the trains that were to pass through Tirunelveli junction have been diverted. Rail line connecting Tirunelveli and Tiruchndur has been cut off with water reaching the track level.

Cargo operations at the VO Chidambaranar Port (formerly Tuticorin Port) have come to a standstill since Sunday evening.

Due to heavy rain, the vessel hatch cannot open. No work in the port from Sunday noon. All the places are choked with water level continuously rising. It is a very precarious situation, said Joe Villavarayar of Vilsons Shipping Private Limited in Thoothukudi.

Edwin Samuel of Pearl Shipping, said his house is flooded with 3 feet of water. There is no electricity. Port operations have also been affected since Sunday.

An official of a large company in Thoothukudi said his quarters have been completely surrounded by 3-5 feet of water and the situation was really bad.