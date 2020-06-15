Three days institutional quarantine for those coming to Karnataka from Chennai, Delhi: CM

OnePlus 8 Pro: Finally a flagship, not a flagship killer
Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on Monday said those coming to the state from Chennai and Delhi will have to undergo three days of institutional quarantine followed by 11 days of home isolation.
Up till now, a seven-day institutional quarantine was prescribed for those returning from Maharashtra, while there was no mandatory institutional quarantine for asymptomatic people returning to Karnataka from other states. Those returning from states other than Maharashtra were asked to quarantine themselves at home.
“Those coming from Maharashtra are subjected to seven days of institutional quarantine, followed by seven days of home quarantine, while those coming from Chennai and Delhi will have to go for three days of institutional quarantine and 11 days of home quarantine,” Yediyurappa said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said the decision has been taken following the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in these states.
“It is because of returnees from other states the cases have increased, not because of the local (intra-state) movement, so we have to control people coming from outside, we have to quarantine them and have to tighten measures. We are making honest efforts in this regard,” he added.
Yediyurappa was speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting with top ministers and officials to discuss the surge in Covid cases in the state.
“There are no plans for any lockdown, and we will request the Prime Minister for more relaxations,” the Chief Minister said in response to a question.
Of a total of 7,000 cases in the state, 4,386 are returnees from Maharashtra and 1,340 are their contacts. While 216 have returned from abroad, returnees from other states include Delhi 87, Tamil Nadu 67 and Gujarat 62.
Noting that there are indications that the number of coronavirus infections are expected to increase in the days to come, Yediyurappa assured the people that the government would take all the precautionary measures required, and appealed to people to cooperate, follow social distancing, and wear masks.
He said it has been decided to observe the coming Thursday as “mask day” by organising a walk across the state and the main event will be held at Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat.
“Strict measures will be taken against those not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing here on. Initially, a fine of Rs 200 will be imposed throughout the state,” he said.
Further, he said, a special Covid-19 taskforce has been constituted for Bengaluru and its surrounding areas, the BBMP (city civic body) Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of neighbouring districts have been asked to pay special attention.
As of June 14 evening, cumulatively 7,000 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 86 deaths and 3,955 discharges.
Of the 2,956 active cases in the state till last evening, 2,940 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and were stable, while 16 were in ICU.
Yediyurappa said the state’s mortality rate is 1.2 per cent, while the national average is 2.8 per cent.
The state’s recovery rate is 56.6 per cent and the national average is 51 per cent, he said, adding that 93 per cent of the total cases are asymptomatic, while the remaining seven per cent are symptomatic.
Bengaluru had 697 cases, 330 of which were active. The city has reported 36 deaths.
