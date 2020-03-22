National

Three test positive in Kolkata, total COVID-19 cases in W. Bengal rise to 7

PTI Kolkata | Updated on March 22, 2020 Published on March 22, 2020

Three more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Kolkata on Sunday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal to seven, health department officials said.

The three are parents of a UK-returned youth, the second positive case of the deadly infection in the state, and a maid working at their residence in Ballygunge area.

All the three are currently at an isolation ward of the state-run Beliaghata ID hospital, officials said.

Eight other members of the youth’s family were admitted to the isolation ward of the Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital’s second campus in Rajarhat, officials said.

The 22-year-old man, who is pursuing higher studies in the United Kingdom, had returned home on March 13. He was admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital on Thursday with COVID-19 symptoms.

Published on March 22, 2020
Kolkata
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Telangana announces lock-down till March 31