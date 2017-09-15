T-Hub sets up Smart Mobility, transport cluster

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Tech start-up incubator T-Hub has set up a Smart Mobility and Transportation Cluster that will work for enhancing mobility while reducing congestion, air pollution and road traffic incidents. The cluster will help stakeholders build, design, test and work on Autonomous Vehicle (AV) technology, Vehicle Electrification and shared mobility solutions.
“The State government will assist T-Hub in this initiative. This will help encourage innovation in the space of electric vehicles, and Autonomous Vehicles. As part of this cluster, the State is planning to put out a policy document on Electric Vehicle (EV) very shortly,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industry), the Government of Telangana, said.
Addressing a gathering after announcing the launch of the cluster on Friday, he said this would go a long way in tapping clean energy and achieving sustainability. The State government is putting together a policy to offer incentives for all stake holders, which include automobile manufacturers, aggregators, and people.
“We will invite startups from across the world in the transportation space both from the demand and supply side to help come up with innovative solutions and ideas,” Jay Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, said.
“The ecosystem that includes government, startups, infrastructure, academia, corporates and investors will form a hub for innovation in the transportation space and change the future of mobility radically,” he added.
To mark the launch of the cluster, a white paper on the Electric vehicle ecosystem in India was released. It is co-authored by Rama Iyer, Senior Vice-President and Head (Innovation and Strategic Alliance), and Harish Makke, Lead (Sustainability), of T-Hub, and India Centre of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a foreign-policy think tank based in New Delhi.
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Their fields, and lives, are blooming, thanks to horticulture and improved farming techniques
Indian equity market has been in a bear’s grip for 20 months now. How much longer will this last? To what low ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty extended their corrective fall last week
SBI in a strong bear grip (₹249.9)The stock posted some recovery in the month of September by appreciating to ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor