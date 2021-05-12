TiE Bangalore launches Covid-support initiatives for its 15,000+ entrepreneur community

To help 15,000+ start-up founders and entrepreneurs through the second wave of the pandemic, TiE Bangalore has launched a slew of Covid-support initiatives. These include interactive sessions on emotional well-being, business mentoring sessions on navigating through these tough times, home healthcare support, provision of group insurance plans and zero EMI cash cards, helping scale up a cohort of 10-12 start-ups that are working on technology solutions to fight Covid-19 and leveraging its members as a volunteer base for Covid-response measures.

Gyan for entrepreneurs

“We have been talking to entrepreneurs over the last couple of weeks to find out what we can do to support them through the current crisis and have arrived at a few broad areas where we can contribute — emotional well-being, financial well-being, business mentoring and home healthcare support. Although TiE Bangalore has 500 members, we have a community of 15,000 plus entrepreneurs in our network who we are reaching out to with these Covid-support initiatives” Madan Padaki, President of TiE Bangalore and Founder & CEO, 1Bridge, told BusinessLine.

Sessions for entrepreneurs

TiE kicked off emotional well-being and business mentoring sessions, which will be offered every day of the week, open to all entrepreneurs. The first emotional well-being session was led by TiE’s charter member and Happyness Coach, “Cheenu” G. Srinivasan and the business mentoring session was led by TiE Charter Member, Ashutosh Vaidya and Madan himself, which saw entrepreneurs logging in from all over India and abroad — from places like Chandigarh, Pune, Indore, Singapore and Dubai, to name a few.

“Many of our member start-up founders do not have group insurance plans and their finances are stretched between taking care of their families, Covid-related hospital/medical expenses and running their businesses. To ensure their financial well-being, we are finalising group insurance packages and zero EMI-based health cards for up to ₹5 lakh only for our members this week. We are also partnering with two home healthcare service providers, to provide priority service for our members. Additionally, we are procuring a few oxygen concentrators for any emergency use by our members” said Padaki.

TiE is also calling for applications from start-ups that are providing healthcare solutions for Covid-related issues, including oxygen supply & logistics, medicine supply & visibility, home care support, tele health, etc, and will select 10-12 start-ups by the month end. These start-ups will be provided with mentoring, funding connects to investors, market linkages, etc. Over 20 Charter Members of TiE Bangalore are actively volunteering to help out with these various initiatives and they will be galvanising other volunteers to provide support to the larger community as well.