TiE Bangalore launches Covid-support initiatives for its 15,000+ entrepreneur community

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
To help 15,000+ start-up founders and entrepreneurs through the second wave of the pandemic, TiE Bangalore has launched a slew of Covid-support initiatives. These include interactive sessions on emotional well-being, business mentoring sessions on navigating through these tough times, home healthcare support, provision of group insurance plans and zero EMI cash cards, helping scale up a cohort of 10-12 start-ups that are working on technology solutions to fight Covid-19 and leveraging its members as a volunteer base for Covid-response measures.
“We have been talking to entrepreneurs over the last couple of weeks to find out what we can do to support them through the current crisis and have arrived at a few broad areas where we can contribute — emotional well-being, financial well-being, business mentoring and home healthcare support. Although TiE Bangalore has 500 members, we have a community of 15,000 plus entrepreneurs in our network who we are reaching out to with these Covid-support initiatives” Madan Padaki, President of TiE Bangalore and Founder & CEO, 1Bridge, told BusinessLine.
TiE kicked off emotional well-being and business mentoring sessions, which will be offered every day of the week, open to all entrepreneurs. The first emotional well-being session was led by TiE’s charter member and Happyness Coach, “Cheenu” G. Srinivasan and the business mentoring session was led by TiE Charter Member, Ashutosh Vaidya and Madan himself, which saw entrepreneurs logging in from all over India and abroad — from places like Chandigarh, Pune, Indore, Singapore and Dubai, to name a few.
India’s start-up sector is on a roll
“Many of our member start-up founders do not have group insurance plans and their finances are stretched between taking care of their families, Covid-related hospital/medical expenses and running their businesses. To ensure their financial well-being, we are finalising group insurance packages and zero EMI-based health cards for up to ₹5 lakh only for our members this week. We are also partnering with two home healthcare service providers, to provide priority service for our members. Additionally, we are procuring a few oxygen concentrators for any emergency use by our members” said Padaki.
Praveen Tailam elected TiE Board Chairman
TiE is also calling for applications from start-ups that are providing healthcare solutions for Covid-related issues, including oxygen supply & logistics, medicine supply & visibility, home care support, tele health, etc, and will select 10-12 start-ups by the month end. These start-ups will be provided with mentoring, funding connects to investors, market linkages, etc. Over 20 Charter Members of TiE Bangalore are actively volunteering to help out with these various initiatives and they will be galvanising other volunteers to provide support to the larger community as well.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...