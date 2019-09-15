Tie-up with IIM will help UP become $1-trillion economy: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that by joining hands with the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, the State government will deliver good governance and achieve the goal of becoming a $1-trillion economy.

Adityanath was speaking at the second edition of ‘Manthan’— a leadership development programme conducted by senior faculty of the IIM here for the Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues.

As part of the programme, Adityanath and his colleagues will attend one more session. “I am confident that when institutions like the IIM join hands with the government and take forward the programmes, we will be able to deliver good results,” Adityanath said at the programme.

“Through this programme, we will be able to deliver development and good governance to people of Uttar Pradesh and also reach the figure of $1-trillion economy,” he added.

He added, “This is team work and (teaches us) how we can work as a team for the development of the State.”