TieCon Kerala to organise DesignCon 2019 in Kozhikode

TiECon Kerala and Avani Institute of Design, along with IIID Kerala Regional Chapter and Design Ashram is conducting DesignCon 2019, the largest and first of its kind design festival in Kerala.

The event will be held on September 28 and 29 at Karaparamba Government High School, Kozhikode.

The conference will be a platform for students and young professionals to engage and communicate with design professionals who have made a positive impact on society through their chosen field of work.

The event is intended to spread the message of the importance of design in every facet of life. Various sessions lead by leading professionals, designers & thinkers across the country will discuss the impact of design in lifestyle, culture, society, politics, public spaces, ecology, and environmental sustainability. There will be a panel discussion on the need for a design policy for a state like Kerala, especially in the context of recent floods and rebuilding after that.

The other highlights of the event include live streaming of conversation between Pritzker award-winning architect BV Doshi and Durganand Balsavar on “Design & Society” and panel discussion on “Importance of design policy for Kerala”.