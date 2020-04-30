TN: 161 more infected with coronavirus

Tamil Nadu today recorded the highest ever number of new coronavirus positive cases with 161 more infected, taking the total to 2,323. For the third consecutive day, the number crossed 100 in the State.

Chennai alone recorded 138 cases (total 906 in the city) with 33 being primary infections.

A media bulletin on Covid-19 from the State government says that while 1,258 Covid-19 positive patients have been discharged following treatment, 1,035 are under treatment.

Till date, of the 1,19,748 blood samples tested, 1,15,761 were negative for the virus.

No death was reported today.

Driving investment

Meanwhile, the State government has constituted a Special Investment Promotion Task Force to identify sectors in which the State can attract investment due to relocation from other countries post Covid-19, which originated in China.

This comes in the backdrop of various experts feeling that due to the economic upheaval and supply constraints caused by Covid-19 a number of companies especially from the US and Europe having manufacturing facilities in China could look at India as an alternative destination.

A Government Order said that the Committee headed by the Chief Secretary will also formulate Special Incentive Package and facilitation to attract investment.

It will identify key infrastructure projects, including dedicated industrial townships, that need to be undertaken or expedited to attract investment; identify measures to fast track clearance to promote these investments and recommend outreach activities and brand building to position Tamil Nadu as an attractive investment destination.

The committee will submit its first report within one month and final report within two months, the Order said.

The medical and public health experts panel told the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami that due to the prevailing situation, the lockdown, which ends on May 3, should be relaxed in a phased manner.