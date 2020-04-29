TN: 4-day intensified lockdown comes to an end

The four-day Intensified lockdown comes to an end today in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai corporations in Tamil Nadu. On Thursday alone, grocery and vegetable shops will function between 6 am and 5 pm in the three corporations. However, from Friday, these shops will be open only between 6 am and 1 pm.

The lockdown will continue till May 3 in these corporations as per the restrictions that were in vogue before April 26.

People need not rush to the shops and should maintain social distancing, says a State government press release