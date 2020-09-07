National

TN: 5,776 more down with Covid-19

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 07, 2020 Published on September 07, 2020

An additional 5,776 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours taking the total number of persons infected to 4.69 lakh.

The number of samples tested was 80,503 (53,79,011).

After 5,930 Covid-19 patients were discharged (total 4.10 lakh), the number of active cases stood at 51,215.

The number of deaths increased by 89 to a total of 7,925.

The number of infections in Chennai was 949; patients discharged were 1,052; deaths were 16 and active cases were 11,145.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (330); Coimbatore (524); Cuddalore (398); Dindigul (136); Erode (117); Kallakurichi (189); Kancheepuram (190); Madurai (106); Ranipet (126); Salem (185); Thanjavur (122); Thiruvallur (248); Thiruvannamalai (262); Tiruvarur (142); Tirupur (194); Tiruchi (112); Vellore (147) and Villupuram (139), according to Health Ministry data.

