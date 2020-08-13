National

TN: 5,835 more Covid-19 cases reported

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 13, 2020 Published on August 13, 2020

An additional 5,835 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections in the State to 3.20 lakh.

In the last 24 hours, a record 67,275 samples were tested.

After 5,146 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 53,499.

The number of deaths increased by 119 to take the total fatalities to 5,397.

The number of infections in Chennai was 989; patients discharged 1,070; deaths were 18 leaving the active cases in the city at 10,868.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (453); Coimbatore (289); Cuddalore (258); Dindigul (141); Kancheepuram (243); Kanyakumari (186); Madurai (151); Pudukottai (131); Salem (173); Tenkasi (138); Thanjavur (154); Theni (286); Tiruvallur (390); Tiruvannamalai (152); Tirunelveli (189); Thoothukudi (103); Tiruchi (161); Vellore (143); Villupuram (104) and Virudhunagar (219), according to health ministry.

