TN allows cultural events from November 25

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
In view of the ensuing December music festival, the State government has permitted cultural events/functions from November 25. Cultural events/functions that are structured in nature shall be permitted in closed spaces with a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity and with a ceiling of 200 persons. Further, in open spaces such events will be permitted with a maximum ceiling of 200 persons.
A State government Order said that representations were received from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and various sections of the society to grant permission for the conduct of cultural events. Considering such requests and taking in to the account the annual music festival held in December, the government issued the order to permit the cultural events, the Order said.
However, all social, political, entertainment, academic and religious congregations shall remain prohibited until further orders, the State government said.
Tamil Nadu has also allowed plying of buses from and to Andhra Pradesh without e-registration from November 25. The State government had already permitted plying of buses to Puducherry and Karnataka.
Meanwhile, an additional 1,655 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 7,69,995.
After 2,010 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases dropped to 12,542. There were 19 deaths registered and 70,809 samples tested.
Chennai saw an addition of 489 cases; 575 patients were discharged and 8 deaths were reported. Coimbatore saw the second highest number of new coronovirus cases with 154 followed by Chengalpattu with 108 infections, says a Health Ministry data.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...