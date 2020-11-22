TN allows cultural events from November 25

In view of the ensuing December music festival, the State government has permitted cultural events/functions from November 25. Cultural events/functions that are structured in nature shall be permitted in closed spaces with a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity and with a ceiling of 200 persons. Further, in open spaces such events will be permitted with a maximum ceiling of 200 persons.

A State government Order said that representations were received from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and various sections of the society to grant permission for the conduct of cultural events. Considering such requests and taking in to the account the annual music festival held in December, the government issued the order to permit the cultural events, the Order said.

However, all social, political, entertainment, academic and religious congregations shall remain prohibited until further orders, the State government said.

Tamil Nadu has also allowed plying of buses from and to Andhra Pradesh without e-registration from November 25. The State government had already permitted plying of buses to Puducherry and Karnataka.

1,655 new Covid cases

Meanwhile, an additional 1,655 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total number of infections to 7,69,995.

After 2,010 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases dropped to 12,542. There were 19 deaths registered and 70,809 samples tested.

Chennai saw an addition of 489 cases; 575 patients were discharged and 8 deaths were reported. Coimbatore saw the second highest number of new coronovirus cases with 154 followed by Chengalpattu with 108 infections, says a Health Ministry data.