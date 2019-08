Tamil Nadu has issued orders to mitigate and plug sewage outfalls in Adyar, the Buckingham Canal and Cooum River at a project cost of ₹2,371 crore. This comes after Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami issued a statement in the State Assembly in July.

The state government, which has accorded in-principle approval for the project, has in the first phase given administrative sanction of ₹1,001 crore, says an order issued by Harmander Singh, Principal Secretary to the Government.