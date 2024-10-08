The Tamil Nadu under the chairmanship of Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday approved 14 new projects with an investment commitment of ₹38,699 crores, enabling the creation of 46,931 jobs.
These projects will be spread across 12 districts and span diverse sectors including auto & EV, electronics, green energy, telecom equipment, and advanced manufacturing, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarsu told newspersons after the Cabinet meeting.
Some of the investment include Yuzhan Technology (₹13,180 crore) - a part of Foxconn group; Leap Green Energy (₹10,375 crore); Tata Motors (₹9,000 crore); Kaynes Circults (₹1,395 crore) and Freetrend Industrial India (₹1,000 crore).
“The #InvestInTN juggernaut continues to roll forward, transitioning from attracting investments to grounding them, and transforming them into high-quality jobs and industrial output,” Rajaa said in a social media post.
