National

TN Cabinet clears investment plans totalling ₹2,500 cr

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 14, 2020 Published on July 14, 2020

Tamil Nadu Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami cleared four projects that will bring an investment of nearly ₹2,500 crore and with potential to generate employment for nearly 4,000 people, said a senior government official.

The clearance was given to projects planned by ITC Paperboards with an investment of around ₹500 crore; Ather Energy - ₹600 crore; Philips Carbon - ₹600 crore and an automotive company - ₹800 crore, he said, without naming the company due to confidentiality conditions.

The official said the Cabinet also discussed the incentives to be offered to the companies.

The Cabinet is likely to meet again on July 20 to clear more projects, he said.

Published on July 14, 2020
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Clinical trials ‘wanting’ for Itolizumab and Tocilizumab