TN Cabinet clears investment plans totalling ₹2,500 cr

Tamil Nadu Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami cleared four projects that will bring an investment of nearly ₹2,500 crore and with potential to generate employment for nearly 4,000 people, said a senior government official.

The clearance was given to projects planned by ITC Paperboards with an investment of around ₹500 crore; Ather Energy - ₹600 crore; Philips Carbon - ₹600 crore and an automotive company - ₹800 crore, he said, without naming the company due to confidentiality conditions.

The official said the Cabinet also discussed the incentives to be offered to the companies.

The Cabinet is likely to meet again on July 20 to clear more projects, he said.