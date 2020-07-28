TN Chamber appeals for lifting restrictions within State from August 1

The green ‘firewall’ for Indian cities
Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai has appealed to the State Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy to lift Covid-19 curtailments including passenger vehicle movement restrictions within the State.
“People are adequately sensitised particularly after seeing Corona positive incidences/ impact among neighbours, friends and relatives. Hence, we feel it will suffice if the government intensifies the awareness propaganda on the absolute need to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and initiates stringent action against those violating the norms,” said S Rethinavelu, Senior President, TN Chamber.
Reiterating that people’s livelihood is as important as people’s life, he stressed the need for lifting the movement restrictions within the State from August 1.
S Rethinavelu said: “Many traders, small and micro units are on the verge of closure. Over 130 days of persevering lockdown has literally suffocated trade and industrial activities, caused extensive economic impairment throughout the state, not to speak of the substantial loss of employment.”
While stating that business men and marketing personnel would need to move at least within the State to sustain in business, he said the government could consider some restrictions at places where people congregate in large numbers such as festival meetings, shandies, theatres and so on.
However, opening of educational institutions can be deferred as student attendance is compulsory, and state border sealed and entry permitted only after Covid test, Rethinavelu opined.
