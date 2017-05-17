TN chamber asks businesses to make use of second GST enrolment window

VAT dealers, who have not migrated to GST network by the April 30 deadline, are being given a second chance by the Union Finance Ministry.

The GST enrolment window is expected to be open between June 1 and June 15, 2017.

Urging those dealers who had missed the earlier opportunity to enrol as soon as the window opens on June 1, the Senior President of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry S Rethinavelu said: “dealers who fail to migrate to GST would face several hurdles including inability to carry over the balance input tax credit under VAT to the GST system after its roll out from July 1. This probably could be a second and final chance.”

The ministry had originally given time from November 8, 2016 to April 30, 2017 to migrate to GST. On May 1, they stopped the enrolment. It has now been decided to open the window for 15 days in June to facilitate such of those VAT dealers who had missed the earlier opportunity, Rethinavelu said and explained that for enrolment under GST, VAT dealers would have to submit the application form in GSTN (Network) portal, using a provisional ID and password provided by the State Commercial Tax Department and obtain the ARN (Application Reference Number) intimation.