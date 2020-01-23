TN Chamber calls for strict regulation on eComm business

Tamilnadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai, has sought a ban on online trading in groceries, vegetables and fruits and called for strict regulations on eCommerce businesses in India.

S Rethinavelu, Senior President, Tamilnadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “The unrestricted and unregulated growth in eCommerce business has harmed the traditional brick and mortar retail businesses. Over 7 crore outlets and 35 crore people are dependent on the traditional way of conducting business.”

“Unlike traditional retailers, eCommerce players are not subject to inspection, raids or controls by tax officials and FSSAI regulators,” Rethinavelu said, urging the need for enforcing strict regulation in eCommerce business.

GST woes

The Chamber, in a memorandum to Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari, highlighted the problems faced by the MSME sector in GST implementation.

Chamber President N Jegatheesan pointed out that the present HSN Code structure contained too many schedules, headings and sub-headings. “This has led to uncertainty in the tax rate for many products, leaving the assesses baffled, and ease of doing business at stake. The GST Council/ should consider one rate for all goods covered under one chapter.

The Chamber also pointed out that the proposed “simplified” e-invoice “is more complicated.” The Chamber suggested that the e-invoice be generated from the existing GSTN portal and not from the new IRP (Invoice Registration Portal).