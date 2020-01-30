TN Chief Minister announces new business-friendly measures

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday unveiled industry-friendly measures to improve the ease of doing business and attract investments.

At the 125th celebration of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), he announced a ‘Direct CTO scheme for green industries’ to relax the process for pre-establishment clearances for green category industries.

Under the new scheme, the units just have to apply for consent-to-establish. They don’t have to wait till final approvals to start project construction work.

“This initiative will benefit at least 63 types of green industries,” he said at the function, in which Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit also participated.

The Chief Minister also announced an initiative for land use re-classification in non-plan areas. Land use reclassification for non-plan areas will be given deemed approval. Earlier, approvals used to take six months to two years, under the current scheme, the time will be shortened to about 50 days in addition to providing deemed approvals.

This will help industries save time and start construction works early, he added.

The Chief Minister-led high level committee of the State government had cleared 36 projects for a total value of ₹14,728 crore. These projects have the potential to generate over 22,700 jobs.

Earlier, CII’s past-President R Seshasayee said the industry association was always ‘young and vibrant’ and it had adopted “Business and Beyond” as the theme for its 125th year. It incorporated “sustainable development and social responsibility as among the key focus areas in the theme.

“CII will offer to partner with the State government in managing development programmes. We will join you in ensuring the effectiveness and efficiency in the delivery of development programmes that the government will be undertaking,” he added.

Highlighting the gender gap and inequalities and related problems in the industry and society, Shobana Kamineni, Past President, CII and Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise pointed out that India was lagging in unleashing the potential of women. “Indian economy could become 27 per cent richer if more jobs were created for women. As India moves forward, let the country move from women-development to women-led development, which will greatly benefit the nation,” she said.

Vikram Kirloskar, President, CII highlighted the work of the industry body and its future focus areas. Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, CII-Southern Region said CII will continue to add value even while facing the upcoming new challenges.